All Set For Bawumia Lecture On Economy

The countdown for the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to deliver a speech on the country’s economy at the National TESCON Training and Orientation Conference is over.

The Vice President, in few hours time would be speaking to issues on the economy at the conference, organised by the Youth Wing of New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Danquah Institute.

The conference dubbed “BAWUMIA SPEAKS ON THE ECONOMY”, a theme that perhaps responds to critics who say the vice president has been silent on issue about the economy for far too long.

The lecture will be graced by a number of international financial and tech institutions, as well as high profile individuals including the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo at the Pentecost Conference Centre at Millennium City, Kasoa Yesukrom in the Central Region.

Other dignitaries who would be in attendance are Akosua Frema Osei Opare, Chief of Staff, National Chairman of the NPP, Freddie W.O Blay, Antoinette Tsiboe-Darko, Executive Director, Danquah Institute among others.

The Vice President is expected to break his silence on the distressed economy at the public lecture.

Following the debilitating effects of covid 19 on the Ghanaian economy, including price hikes on fuel and commodities and depreciation of the Cedi, there are calls on Bawumia as the leader of the Economic Management Team to address the issues publicly.

His spokesperson, Gideon Boako told Accra-based Asempa FM that his boss will speak on the economy at a public forum in the Central region.

Multiplicity of factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, have largely contributed to economic meltdown across the globe, and Bawumia is expected to address how these factors have impacted on the Ghanaian economy, as well as measures the government has taken to address the situation.

Prior to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the Ghana economy was on the rise with positive indicators, earning positive ratings from global economic watchers.

The already tight situation, due to COVID, has also been worsened by the invasion of Russia in Ukraine.

By Vincent Kubi