All Set For Vacant WBO Africa Featherweight Title

The two pugilists flanked by Captan (with belt) and Anim Addo

All is set for the vacant WBO Africa Featherweight title between John Laryea and Solomon Martey, organisers of the bout Asamoah Gyan Foundation and Bronx Boxing Gym have said.

And ahead of the clash scheduled for April 30 at De Zone Beach Resort, Korle Gonno in Accra, the combatants have traded words.

CEO of Asamoah Gyan Foundation, Sammy Anim Addo said, “It is a special day because we are in the process of raising another world champion. The two boxers have huge potentials to place Ghana boxing up there.”

He added, “I am calling on corporate Ghana and the Sports Ministry to rally behind these boxers. They are a delight to watch. Come let’s support boxing at De Zone, Korle Gonno on April 30.”

Martey said, “The ring will determine who emerges the winner. I will win on a silver platter.”

In like manner, Laryea said, “I would make good use of this opportunity, I want to my opponent to know that talking does not win bout. I come from a humble background, but I make my fans proud. This is no contest; l will stop him and conquer the world.”

President of WBO Africa, Samir Captan, believes the two boxers have what it takes to live up to the bill.

The Asamoah Gyan Foundation boss promised some musical performance from top artistes expected to spice up the evening. It is being sponsored by the Asamoah Gyan Foundation and Champion Dishes.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum