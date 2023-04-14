Ghana Beverage Awards Ends Voting

Ernest Boateng

Global Media Alliance, organizers of the Ghana Beverage Awards (GBA) have officially announced the end of the voting phase for this year’s edition of the awards scheme.

The voting exercise took place from March 13 to April 12 providing the opportunity for beverage consumers and manufacturers to vote in favour of their preferred beverage brand in the most coveted Product of the Year category via the GBA website and a dedicated USSD.

Beverage brands in the Product of the Year category included Tampico, Coca Cola, Vitamilk SoyMilk, Adonko 2 Fingers, Verna Natural Purified Water and Voltic Natural Mineral Water.

In all, over 1 million votes were received, indicating a 15 per cent increase from the previous year.

The voting phase over the years has witnessed fierce competition amongst compelling beverage brands since its introduction, exciting stakeholders and building up the momentum ahead of the awards nights.

Chief Executive Officer of Global Media Alliance, Ernest Boateng commended beverage manufacturers and consumers for their acceptance and unflinching support for the scheme demonstrated by active participation in the voting phase.

“The Ghana Beverage Awards has for the past 7 years relied heavily on the participation of the public and the beverage companies in voting for their preferred beverage brands to emerge the ultimate winners and we have never been disappointed. The general acceptance of this awards scheme by all is an important step for us as organizers and we will continue to contribute to national development by championing the course of excellence in our beverage industry,” he said.

The 7th edition of the Ghana Beverage Awards is held under the theme “Inspiring Excellence in Ghana’s Beverage Industry”. Over the years, the scheme has championed the cause of increasing local beverage consumption while promoting the highest standards of practice within the beverage industry.