‘Allow SML Operations Dr. Yaw Baah Until Audit Conclusion’

Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has appealed to President Akufo-Addo to allow SML to continue with its work of improving revenue assurance until government concludes with investigations.

The President, on January 2, 2024, ordered the suspension of the SML and GRA contract and appointed audit services firm, KPMG to conduct an audit of the transaction.

But the GRA, in a letter to the President signed by its Commissioner-General, Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, on January 16, 2024 said the company has expressed concerns about the challenges that it’s likely to face in its operations and therefore pleaded with the President for the company to continue with operations.

“Having carefully reviewed the concern and based on our own understanding of the contracts and the deliverable, we are of the opinion that the system that has been installed to enhance revenue assurance, for control purposes, and also to aid with the ongoing investigation could with your kindest permission be allowed to run.

The system will continue to record data real-time until your further directive after the conclusion of the investigation.”

“We can confirm that the suspension to all intents and purposes will lead to revenue losses following the suspension. There has been a huge gap in the control system and also the update of the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) accounts.

We, however, want to assure you that the contract remains suspended and no payment would be made on the contract until your directive,” the GRA said in its letter,” it added.

Meanwhile, the GRA in a statement issued on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 said that its board and management followed due processes in awarding the contract to SML.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah