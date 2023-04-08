Ama Sakaa Releases ‘Yen Nti Na Owui’

Ama Sakaa

UK-based Ghanaian gospel artiste, Ama Sakaa known for her vocal ability, has finally released her much-awaited debut album titled ‘Yen Nti Na Owui’, which many fans predict will be a major hit on the Ghanaian music market.

The song brings to the fore God’s unconditional love that can forgive the worst of sinners and take them back to Him like the parable of the prodigal son in the Good Book.

The album was released alongside the visuals for the title track ‘Yen Nti Na Owui’. It is something gospel music lovers and fans of Ama Sakaa would enjoy watching.

Ama Sakaa is optimistic about the success of the album, she is completely in love with ‘Yen Nti Na Owui’ which she believes will make an impact.

The song reminds everyone that waking up every morning is not by one’s might and strength, but by the sheer benevolence of the Almighty God who is the giver of life.

‘It is one of the gospel songs that would encourage every soul to praise his or her maker.

Credited with several hit songs, Ama Sakaa is hopeful that her new album would touch the hearts of many Christians and help them to have breakthroughs in their lives.

The vision of the gospel artiste is to preach the gospel through his songs and to lead the lost souls with his prophetic and spirit-filled songs toward the path of righteousness.

It is interesting to note that all the songs on her new album, yet to receive massive airplay on all the local radio stations, are currently available on all the social media platforms such as YouTube, among others.

Its title track ‘Yen Nti Na Owui’ is an inspirational song that talks about the various attributes of God, His awesome nature, and power.

Ama Sakaa explained that her love for gospel music had been a part of her and that she uses her songs as a tool to get people closer to God.

According to her, she is aiming at reaching millions of people worldwide with the newly released album and video.

Ama joined the gospel music industry some years back during her youthful age and had been very active, producing inspirational songs to win souls for Christ.

She has performed on several gospel music platforms. She was a backup vocalist for UK –based Davidson band, Dada KD, Ofori Amponsah, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah, KK Fosu, and Kofi B among others.

By George Clifford Owusu