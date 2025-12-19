Ambassador Ray Quarcoo Clocks 90… After Dedicated Service To Sports

Ambassador Ray Quarcoo

To say ambassador Ray Quarcoo has played a pivotal role in the development of sports in Ghana is an understatement.

Apart from Ghana’s first world champion- David Kotei (DK) Poison, the Goodwill sports ambassador has had a hand in all the boxing greats Ghana and Africa as a whole have produced.

From the legendary Azuamah Nelsons, Ike Quarteys, Ebo Danquahs, Nana Yaw Konadus, Thunder Ayehs, Clottey brothers (Emmanuel and Joshua) Joseph Agbekos through to the recent past Isaac Dogboes, Joshua Buatsis, among others, his singular efforts in their respective careers and success stories has etched his (Ray Quarcoo) name in gold.

His passion for the pugilistic sport, sports as a whole, and to see its students excel in and outside the ring is unmatched.

Boxing under his stewardship as president of the Ghana Amateur Boxing Federation (GABF) witnessed modern day initiatives like boxing exchange programmes among countries such as Britain, USA Azerbaijan.

And as an avid student of the sport as he is, he could see a potential boxer from young ages.

The goodwill sports ambassador’s love for boxing and sports knows no bound-he will travel on Sunday afternoons just to watch juvenile boxing on the streets of Accra (Wato Club), a practice which became a routine, where he ‘blesses’ the young boxers during his regular visits.

Many of Ghana’s Olympic boxing side (Black Bombers) have not only benefitted from his vast experience in the sport, but his financial support as well.

Indeed, his supervision of the boxers’ preparation-camping, nutrition and training has endeared him to most boxers.

His contribution as an executive member of the prestigious International Boxing Association (IBA) formerly Association of International Boxing Association (AIBA), a dedicated management member of the Black Stars was evident to all across the African continent.

In the next couple of weeks, he will turn 90, as a businessman and a sports administrator extraordinaire, yet ambassador Quarcoo believes current day sports administrators must go the extra mile to restore the dwindling fortunes of Ghana sports.

Among the tall list of his contribution to Ghana sports are sponsoring Mr. Mike Carney an international Boxing coach from British Sports, UK, to assist in the preparation of the Black Bombers for the 1984 Los Angeles Games.

The lifetime patron of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), a prestigious sports body in the country’s contribution for Ghana’s participation in the 1992 Olympics earned him an honorary award from the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC).

Widely known as Uncle Ray, he facilitated and bankrolled the establishment of many boxing clubs in Bukom, Accra like-Black Panther, Panix among others.

A Daily Guide Report