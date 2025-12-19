Otumfuo–Newmont AI For Youth Center Launched In Sankore

A student having an experience at the AI centre

The Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation in partnership with Newmont, has officially commissioned the Otumfuo– Newmont AI for Youth Center in Sankore — the fourth of six Smart Labs being rolled out across Ghana to expand access to cutting-edge digital and future-ready education.

The lab, fully funded by Newmont and set up by Coral Reef Innovation Africa (CRIA), is another realisation of the Otumfuo Foundation’s vision to create learning opportunities for the country’s youth no matter where they are.

The new center forms part of a landmark effort to equip young people in underserved communities with hands-on skills in artificial intelligence, robotics, coding, problem-solving, digital creativity, and STEM learning.

The initiative advances the shared vision of the Otumfuo Foundation, Newmont, and Coral Reef Innovation Africa to promote access, equity, and inclusion in education for every Ghanaian child.

Building on a Proven Model of Impact

The launch in Sankore follows significant achievements already recorded at the AI for Youth Centers in Wioso and Kona, where the initiative has ignited remarkable transformations in learning outcomes and student creativity.

In Wioso, students training in the Smart Lab placed 5th nationwide at the 2024 Ghana Robotics Competition — a groundbreaking achievement for a community previously underserved in digital literacy.

In Kona, the impact went even further. In 2025, the robotics team from Kona D/A Primary and JHS emerged National Champions at the Ghana Robotics Competition in Accra, outperforming elite schools from across the country. Their victory delivered powerful proof of what becomes possible when rural learners are given the tools, mentorship, and opportunities to thrive.

Social Performance Director at Newmont, Joseph Danso, remarked that, “These results show that brilliance exists everywhere. When we level the playing field, Ghana’s children — from Wioso to Kona, and now Sankore — rise to meet the challenge. The future of innovation in Ghana will not only come from cities; it will come from every community.”

The new Sankore AI for Youth Center is equipped to support students from various schools across the district. Its features include:

AI & robotics training systems

Digital literacy workstations

Hands-on STEM kits

Teacher training modules

A supportive environment for inclusive learning

The facility is built to serve girls, boys, and learners with diverse needs, promoting equal access to 21st -century skills.

The Otumfuo Foundation emphasized that this project aligns with the vision of His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, which places education, youth development, and opportunity creation at the heart of community transformation. “Today’s event is more than a celebration of infrastructure; it is a symbol of possibility and empowerment”, said Elaine Oppong-Peprah, Administrator of the Foundation.

Newmont’s Commitment to Sustainable Community Development

Newmont’s continued investment in the AI for Youth initiative reinforces its long-term commitment to empowering communities with future-ready skills, digital competence, and pathways to employment in a rapidly evolving global economy.

“This project is an investment in human potential. The youth of Sankore deserve access to the same opportunities as any child in Accra, New York, or London. We are proud to support a programme that is shaping Ghana’s next generation of innovators,” said Joseph Danso.

He further added that, “Newmont has committed over 1.7 million GHS toward establishing six of such educational facilities under a Memorandum of Understanding with the Otumfuo Foundation.

CRIA’s Vision: Empower Tomorrow Today

Coral Reef Innovation Africa, the implementing partner, continues to train teachers and mentor students across all established Smart Labs. CRIA’s model focuses not only on technology access, but also on nurturing confidence, creativity, and problem-solving among young learners.

“Our mission is simple, “Empower Tomorrow Today” With each new center, we are building ecosystems where children can learn, create, compete, and lead. Sankore is now part of a growing network of communities proving that Ghana’s innovation future is in strong and brilliant hands. The results from Wioso and Kona prove that brilliance exists everywhere.

When rural learners gain access, they rise. Sankore is the next chapter,” said Audrey-Bertha Nartey, Country Lead, Coral Reef Innovation Africa.

A Daily Guide Report