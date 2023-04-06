Andy Dosty Blasts Shatta Wale For Insulting His Mother

The one-time good friendship that existed between Andy Dosty and dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has gone sour.

According to the Hitz Fm presenter, he won’t promote Shatta’s latest album because he disrespected his mother.

He disclosed that Shatta insulted his mother during one of his recent performances and he is not happy about it.

Speaking on Hitz FM, he said he won’t be alive to even think about promoting Shatta’s album if his mother didn’t give birth to him. Shatta Wale insulting his mother is a no-no for him.

He made this known after a listener of his show, via text, asked why the Shatta Movement leader’s Maali album was doing great, but Andy was not talking about it.

“You want me to talk about it? An artiste that stands on stage and insults my mother and you want me to what,” he asked.

“I love my mother, and I won’t speak ill of anyone’s mother; she raised me well. If you don’t have sense, I do. If you don’t respect, don’t come here. The woman who gave birth to me has lived a good life and has a good place to live” Andy Dosty added.