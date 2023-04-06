NPP Holds Primaries For Kumawu Seat On April 23

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will open nominations on Tuesday April 11, 2023 for parliamentary primary for the election of a candidate for the Kumawu by-election in the Ashanti Region following the death of the MP.

Philip Atta Basoah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumawu died at age 53 last week, after which the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin declared the seat vacant.

He died on Monday, March 27 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, where he has been on admission after he collapsed in his house.

A statement signed by Justin Kodua Frimpong, General Secretary of the party said close of nomination is Friday April 14, 2023 ahead of the primary to held on Sunday April 23, 2023.

The statement mentioned that the party has already approved timelines for primary to be held in Kumawu for the by-election.

This follows a National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Council meetings held on Monday, April 3, 2023.

“The Party has also approved detailed Rules and Regulations to govern the conduct of the parliamentary primary election which would be made available to stakeholders. However, Nomination Forms will be available at the Constituency Party Office for purchase. Thank you,” the statement continued.

By Vincent Kubi