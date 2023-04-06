CT Praise’s Debut Album Gets Huge Endorsement

New gospel music sensation, CT Praise ahead of its maiden album launch hosted a listening session for players in Ghana’s music industry including the media.

This was at the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) Christ Temple at East Teshie on Tuesday even ing.

CT Praise is an award-winning 100-member choir group from the ICGC. It is set to launch its debut album titled Encounter at the Church premises at Teshie on Sunday, April 9 amidst feel-good spiritual performances.

The Encounter album has 16 songs including Lala, and Gathering. All Power Belongs To God, A Very Big God, You Are All I Need, Lord I Want To Know You, Mekra Dofo, Encounter, Something Happens When We Call Him and I Have Come Back.

The songs were played in addition to streaming videos of performances of some of the songs at the listening session.

The listening ceremony on Tuesday was attended by personalities such as Diana Hopeson, Isreal Laryea, Lexis Bill, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, Fifi Folson and a host of others who endorsed the album for being great.

Speaking during a review of the album at the listening program, former President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Diana Hopeson encouraged Christians in particular to patronize the album.

According to her, she will recommend the album to all and sundry because it is very good.

“I am honoured to be alive to see what we are seeing and hear what we are hearing today. I give all the glory to God. The church in Ghana has come a long way. So to the church in Ghana, this is CT Praise. I will call them our newest and freshest artistes … sing their new songs, this is the album of the moment,” she indicated.

“The album will be on all the digital stores. I will make sure it’s on Aftown and I will make sure you can download it on your phone So I call on all the churches in Ghana to own it first,” she added.

By Francis Addo