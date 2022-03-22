Annoh-Dompreh Fires Adwoa Safo

Frank Annoh-Dompreh

MAJORITY CHIEF Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has called out Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, for holding the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to ransom.

The Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP said his colleague MP should be ashamed for frustrating government business in Parliament.

Annoh-Dompreh said, “She has no basis whatsoever to behave the way she is behaving, I have been quiet, tolerant, and diplomatic about these whole happenings relative to Adwoa Safo, but the way it is going, she is blackmailing the entire system which is most unfair.”

In an interview with JoyNews’ on Friday, he said how the Gender Minister who has been on leave since August 31, 2021, was obstructing government business knowing very well the 8th Parliament was hung.

According to him, “If the person decides to sabotage government and they care less about the effect of their action; it is difficult to control such a person.”

Regarding reports that the former Deputy Majority Leader wants her position back amidst other demands, Mr. Annoh-Dompreh said he was unaware of any such demands since there was no official writing to confirm it.

“…I don’t know what else she wants when she has been made a minister, what else do you want? Are you the only NPP member who has the credibility and competence to serve? She must bow down her head in shame. She is holding everybody to ransom and it is unacceptable,” he said.

The MP said his countless efforts to reach her lately have been fruitless.

When asked what the Majority’s next line of action will be, he said, “I cannot spill the beans, we will do what we have to do, which is permissible within the law and the constitution and our Standing Orders. But people should know that there are other NPP MPs who would have to show responsibility because your people voted for you to represent them.”

BY Daniel Bampoe