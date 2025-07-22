Antoine Semenyo Extends Bournemouth Stay Until 2030

Antoine Semenyo

GHANAIAN FORWARD Antoine Semenyo has committed his long-term future to AFC Bournemouth, signing a new contract that will keep him at the Vitality Stadium until 2030.

The 25-year-old striker, who joined the Cherries from Bristol City in January 2023, turned down interest from Premier League giants Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur to remain with Bournemouth.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Semenyo explained that his decision was driven by the sense of value and belonging he feels at the club.

“When you’re somewhere, you want to feel wanted, and I didn’t feel that elsewhere, so this was my safe place,” he said. “I felt wanted and it’s good to be back. It’s still the best place to be right now.”

Semenyo was a standout performer last season, netting 11 goals and recording six assists in 37 league appearances. His consistency earned him a key role under manager Andoni Iraola, as Bournemouth secured a solid mid-table finish.

The Ghana international is expected to remain a central figure in Iraola’s plans for the upcoming campaign as the Cherries look to push further up the Premier League table.