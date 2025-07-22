GFA Confirms Dates For 2025/26 Ghana Premier League Season

THE GHANA Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season will kick off on the weekend of September 12, 2025, and conclude on the weekend of May 23–24, 2026.

The schedule aligns with the 23rd FIFA World Cup, set for June 11 to July 19, 2026, ensuring all domestic competitions finish before the global tournament begins. The GFA, with its Congress scheduled for August 12, 2025, has pledged to deliver a well-structured season that adheres to FIFA’s international calendar for all member associations.

League fixtures will primarily take place on weekends, while midweek dates will be reserved for outstanding matches, maintaining the structure of the 2024/25 campaign.

The new season offers reigning champions Bibiani Gold Stars SC a chance to defend their title, while newly promoted Techiman Eleven Wonders FC, Swedru All Blacks United FC, and Hohoe United FC will look to make their mark in the top flight after earning promotion from the Access Bank Division One League.

The GFA says it is committed to ensuring a competitive and seamlessly executed season across all levels of Ghanaian football.

