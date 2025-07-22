Arsenal Followed Right Processes Over Partey – Arteta

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he is “100%” sure the club followed the right processes when dealing with former midfielder Thomas Partey, who was under police investigation for multiple counts of rape while he was playing for the club.

The Ghana midfielder, 32, left Arsenal at the end of his contract on 30 June and four days later was charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

The offences are reported to have taken place in 2021 and 2022, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement on 4 July.

The charges involve three women, with two counts of rape relating to one woman, three counts of rape in connection to a second woman and one count of sexual assault linked to a third woman.

Partey denies the charges and “welcomes the opportunity to finally clear his name”, his lawyer has said. Detectives started a investigation in February 2022 after police first received a report of rape.

Arteta was asked in a news conference before they play Milan on Wednesday about the situation with Partey.

“The club was very clear in its statement,” Arteta said. “There are a lot of legal matters that are very complicated so I cannot comment on any of that.”

He was then asked: “A lot of fans have questions over the way in which the matter was handled by the club. Do you feel confident and comfortable that the club followed all the right processes in that?”

Arteta answered: “100%, yes.”

Partey is expected to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 5 August. He joined Arsenal for £45m from Atletico Madrid in October 2020.

He made 35 appearances in the Premier League last season and scored four goals as Arsenal finished second. He also played 12 times in the Champions League as the Gunners reached the semi-finals before being knocked out by eventual winners Paris St-Germain.