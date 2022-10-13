Armed Robbers Raid Star Oil Filling Station, Kill Security Man

Suspected armed robbers have attacked Star Oil Filling Station at Tojeh, on the Accra-Aflao road in the Dangbe East District of Greater Accra region and shot dead the security man on duty.

It is unclear whether the robbers made away with cash, following the invasion of the station on Monday, October 10, 2022.

A statement sighted by DGN Online on the Facebook page of the Ghana Police Service, indicated that police are currently on a manhunt for the suspects.

“The Police are on a manhunt for a group of armed men who shot and killed a security man when they attacked and robbed the Star Oil Filling Station at Tojeh on the Accra -Aflao Stretch of the main road on 10th October 2022,” the statement said.

“We will surely get them arrested to face justice,” the police said.

By Vincent Kubi