Free Zones CEO Tours Ashanti, Western Regions

Mike Oquaye Jnr.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Free Zones Authority (GFZA), Mike Oquaye Jnr., has kicked start a week-long engagement with licensed free zone companies in the Ashanti and Western regions.

Together with his team, the GFZA boss kicked off the customer-facing engagement in the Ashanti Region at Angel FM, where he answered questions on the plans Ghana has to accelerate the development of the Kumasi Industrial City Project.

The CEO stressed the need for Ashanti-based industrialists with export orientation to take advantage of available incentives.

The team visited the Juaben Oil Mills Limited, and Logs & Lumber Ghana Limited. While interacting with the management, Mr. Oquaye noted the company’s concerns and committed to working with other state actors to address them.

The GFZA team then paid a courtesy call to the Omanhene of the Juaben traditional area, Nana Otuo Siriboe II.

Mr. Oquaye thanked Nana Otuo Siriboe II for his continuous support for industrialization and for guiding and shaping the growth of Juaben Oil Mills from inception.

Nana Otuo Siriboe II commended the GFZA and urged the organisation to do more to achieve its mandate.

At OLAM Ghana Limited, Mr. Oquaye encouraged the company to do more for the sector as he committed working to clear bottlenecks that might impede their growth.

In the Western Region, Mr. Oquaye paid a working visit to the Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah, to discuss pertinent land-related issues before heading to the Lands Commission.

The GFZA team then met with the CEO and management team of Wayoe Engineering & Construction Limited, one of the largest privately-owned Ghanaian engineering and construction companies in West Africa.

The group toured the new factory of the company to get a sense of the investment the company had made and its growth potential.

Mr. Oquaye moved to the Amalitech Limited, a social enterprise that harnesses the potential of remote work to build the future of work in sub-Saharan Africa.

Speaking at the end of the one-week working visit, Mr. Oquaye expressed satisfaction with the achievements of many of the institutions in the two regions.

He also charged the regional heads of the GFZA to continue delivering value to all GFZA-licensed businesses.