Ashaiman Miilitary Brutality Records First Casualty

One person has been reported dead from the military invasion of Ashaiman over the killing of a soldier at Taifa, a suburb of Ashaiman.

According to report, a certain Alhaji Mohammed Musah was said to have died as a result of the military brutalities.

The deceased who was said to be suffering from high blood pressure fell and went unconscious when the military gave him a hot chase.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead upon arrival.

Lawyer Emmanuel Kumandey, Chairman of the Ashaiman Live Matters, an Ad hoc committee formed after the military invasion told DGN Online on Thursday that the heavily armed soldiers of about 20 stormed the area March 6, 2023 Monday dawn and started attacking residents, preventing them from even stepping out of their homes.

The invasion of the soldiers came after a 22-year-old soldier with the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) band in Sunyani in the Bono Region was reportedly stabbed to death by unknown attackers Saturday March 4, 2023 dawn.

The soldier was returning from his girlfriend’s house at Ashaiman Newtwon and upon reaching in Taifa when heading towards his residence at Zongo-Laka in Ashaiman when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Though he was carrying a laptop and other electronic gadgets the attackers made away with only his iPhone.

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) in a statement justified the brutalities adding that the raid was not to avenge the death of the soldier but to fish out perpetrators of the heinous crimes.

GAF announced that its high command sanctioned the swoop. The military during the swoop arrested 184 suspects, but they were all later released by the military.

The Police after a week of sustained intelligence-led operation arrested the key suspects involved in the murder of Imoro Sheriff.

The arrest was police intelligence work and are currently investigating the circumstances under which the soldier was killed and have arrested six persons in connection with the act.

Two of the suspects have been charged with murder and robbery at the Tema District Court and Ashaiman Circuit Court respectively.

Four of the remaining are also standing trial for dishonestly receiving stolen iPhone of the soldier.

All the suspects have been remanded by both courts as investigations into the matter continue.

Meanwhile, the slain soldier has been buried at the Military Cemetery, Burma Camp in Accra.

