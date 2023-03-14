Ashaiman Soldier Killers Charged With Murder

Two of the six suspects standing trial in connection with the murder of the military man, Imoro Sheriff at Taifa, a suburb of Ashaiman have been slapped with fresh charges.

The two, Samuel Tetteh alias Wiper, 20-year-old unemployed, Abubakar Sadick alias Birdman; Naadu 20-years Scrap dealer have been arraigned before the Tema District Court on Tuesday March 14, 2023 and charged with Conspiracy to commit murder and murder.

Though their plea were not taken when they appeared in court but the charges were read to them in a local dialect for their understanding.

Already, the two accused persons are facing two charges at the Ashaiman Circuit Court of conspiracy to commit crime, namely, robbery, contrary to sections 23(1) and 149 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) and robbery contrary to sections 149 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

The remaining four suspects Ibrahim Abdul Rakib, Scrap dealer, Safianu Musah alias Dayorgu, Trader; Yusif Mohammed, scrap dealer and Abdul Gafaru Abdul Karim, scrap dealer have been charged with dishonestly receiving stolen item.

According to the fact of the case, on March 4, 2023, presented by Superintendent Sylvester Asare at court, police received information that a male adult had been found lying dead at Ashiaman Taifa in the Greater Accra Region.

Upon the receipt of the information, a team of police officers proceeded to the said location and confirmed the incident.

The Police team retrieved a number of items at the crime scene, including a knife with blaod stains on it and a backpack. In the backpack, Police found 1 Samsung tablet, 1 Apple laptop, 1 military uniform with the name tag “Imoro”, 8 other items of clothing, as well as a Ghana card and a Health tnsurance card bearing the name Imoro Sherrif.

The body of the deceased was thereafter conveyed to a hospital for preservation and autopsy.

Police immediately commenced investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the deceased and led to the arrest of the accused persons on March 10, 2023 at their hideouts, Ashiaman.

Investigation has established that the deceased, a soldier stationed at 3rd Infantry Battalion, Sunyani on March 3, 2023 the deceased had visited a female friend at Ashaiman Newtown at about 10:30pm and left the place in the middle of the night at about 01:30am, on March 4.

At about 1:45am on March 4, 2022, the accused persons attacked the deceased at Taifa Ashiaman, and for the purposes of stealing a mobile phone from Sheriff stabbed him with the intent of overcoming the resistance of Sherrif to steal his mobile phone.

Suspects Samuel and Abubakar successfully robbed the deceased of his mobile phone and sold same to brahim Abdul Rakib at GhC300. Ibrahim Rakib subsequently sold the phone to Safianu Musah alias Dayorgu for GHC350.

However, Safianu is being evasive as to the whereabouts of the phone and claims to have sold it to Yussif Mohammed for GHC500 and later to Abdul Gafaru Abdul Karim.

By Vincent Kubi