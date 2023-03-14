NDC Hoodlums: One More Arrest Made, 9 More To Go

The Police have arrested one of the 16 wanted persons in connection with the disturbances at the NDC’s National Youth and Women’s congress held on 10th December 2022, at Cape Coast in the Central Region.

The suspect, Fuseini Lukman Yidana, was arrested at Tamale Cultural Centre on 9th March 2023 and he is currently in Police custody to be put before court to face justice.

This brings to seven the number of suspected thugs arrested so far in connection with the disturbances.

The six earlier arrested persons are Abdul Halid Shaibu alias Oluu, Ibrahim Razak, Iddrisu Abass alias Jango, Dawda Mohammed Nazir, Dawda Hassan, and Hajj Abdul-Fataw Adams.

The police in a statement indicated that “the face of the suspect has been shown because he had been declared wanted together with his image already displayed in our quest to seek public assistance in getting him and the rest arrested”.

The statement also added that “The intelligence operations are still ongoing to get the remaining nine suspects arrested”.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke