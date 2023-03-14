Samira Bags LLB

Samira Bawumia

Second Lady Samira Bawumia has graduated with Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of London in the United Kingdom (UK).

In a post shared on Facebook, Mrs. Bawumia said “A few years ago, with support and encouragement from family and friends, I took advantage of the Distance (Online) Law Degree Programme offered by the University of London.

“Thankfully, I had the honour of graduating with a Bachelor of Laws degree, last week, in spite of the numerous challenges Covid-19 presented.”

She described her journey of getting a second degree as incredible, saying that “It has been an incredible journey of learning while juggling work, family, and official duties. Let’s be inspired to pursue our dreams irrespective of the challenges we’re faced with.”

Samira began her early education at the Ansarudeen Islamic School at Fadama and Alsyd Academy in Accra, before continuing to the Akosombo International School (AIS) and then to Mfantsiman Girls’ Secondary School at Saltpond in the Central Region of Ghana.

Following her admission to Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), she studied BA Social Science in Law and Sociology.

At the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), where she had her postgraduate studies, she was awarded the Best Student in Master of Business Administration (MBA).

By Vincent Kubi