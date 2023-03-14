Ghana Link Trains Stakeholders On ICUMS

Ghana Link Network Services has started its annual intensive refresher training programme on the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) for its various stakeholders across the country.

The ICUMS platform which has revolutionised customs processes in Ghana by integrating all stakeholders involved in the customs clearance process, from shippers, MDAs (Ministries, Departments and Agencies) and freight forwarders to customs officials and other regulatory bodies.

This year’s training also covers the new additions to the ICUMS system on a range of topics, including the use of the ICUMS platform, customs procedures, and regulations, as well as best practices for customs clearance processes.

The training sessions which is still ongoing is being delivered by experienced trainers and industry experts from Ghana Link and technical partners, who shared their knowledge and experience with the participants.

The first phase of the refresher training programme, in collaboration with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), started with various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies on ICUMS in January this year.

It continued with training for the Trade Department of all Commercial Banks in Ghana.

The train landed in Tema where the Association of Customs House Agents, Ghana (ACHAG) took their turn in February, followed by the Customs Brokers Association of Ghana (CUBAG) on the 15th and 16th of February, the Freight Forwarders Association of Ghana (FFAG) was done on the 17th of February, the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF) and the Importers & Exporters Association of Ghana (IEAG).

It then returned to Accra where Self-Declarants and Direct Applicants (Embassies & Foreign Missions) on

March 2, 2023.

Raymond Amaglo, the Director of Operations for Ghana Link Network Services, explained that, “The ICUMS is a game-changer in the way we do business at the ports. It has significantly reduced the time and cost of doing business while also ensuring the integrity and security of goods and our borders.”

“We are committed to working with all stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of the ICUMS,” Mr. Amaglo said and went on to state that Ghana Link the operators of the ICUMS believes that this system will play a crucial role in improving the competitiveness of our ports and in boosting economic growth and development in Ghana.

He further explained that the success of the ICUMS platform is closely tied to the level of knowledge and skills that stakeholders possess, which is why the company invested so much in organizing these training programmes to ensure that everyone involved in the customs clearance process is up to date with the latest trends and technologies.

“We are delighted with the positive feedback we have received from the stakeholders who attended these training programmes. It is clear that they have found the programmes to be very beneficial and have gained a lot of valuable insights into how to use the ICUMS system more effectively,” Mr. Amaglo said.

The roll-out of these nationwide refresher training programmes is a testament to the commitment of Ghana Link Network Services and the Ghana Revenue Authority to ensure that the ICUMS platform continues to deliver value to stakeholders across the customs clearance process.

By Vincent Kubi