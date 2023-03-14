Bawumia Is Only Hope For NPP – Annoh-Dompreh To Delegates

Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has entreated the delegates of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to have confidence in Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and vote for him to become the next Party flagbearer.

According to Annoh-Dompreh, the Vice President is the only candidate with the ability to even pierce the strongholds of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to deprive them of their chances to usurp the NPP’s position as the party in government.

He explained that the Vice President currently is the only hope for the party and stands tall among the other aspirants hence the need to allow him to lead the party and secure a victory in the upcoming 2024 general election.

Speaking at a commission of a Sanitation Facility at Nsawam over the weekend, where he met with the party delegates, the Majority Chief Whip said he has no doubt in his mind that the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will be the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party and win the 2024 polls.

He said, “John Mahama has done his part. He should leave and not contest again, but by God’s grace, the next president of Ghana will be Dr. Bawumia”.

Annoh-Dompreh said that in Ghana, presidential candidates defeat their rivals with only three percent of the votes and that based on his analysis, only Dr. Bawumia has the passion to win that percentage difference for the NPP.

He said the delegates across the 16 regions are crying for Bawumia, hence the need to vote for him to become the flagbearer and break the 8 years jinx in the political space.

Aside from the Vice President, six other NPP stalwarts have announced publicly their intent to lead the party thus far.

Already, two of them – The Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, and the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto have resigned from their Cabinet positions to prepare and win the hearts and minds of party delegates.

The six other contenders – all leading members of the NPP, are former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko, MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, and a former presidential spokesperson and General Secretary of the party, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.

The rest are a former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Joe Ghartey, who is also the MP for Essikado-Ketan, a former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh, and a former Minister of State for Regional Integration and NEPAD, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, who is also a former MP for Offinso North.

-BY Daniel Bampoe