Ashanti Region Tops CIMG Regional Brand Index

Dr. Kasser Tee Addressing Stakeholders

The Ashanti Region has topped the Regional Brand Index (RBI) 2022, a research study conducted by the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG), which highlights the economic and tourism potentials of each of the 16 regional brands in Ghana.

In the study, nine key areas were examined, including local people (hospitality, hard work, etc.), culture and heritage, local governance, tourism assets, peace and security, investment climate, the natural environment, economic climate, infrastructure, and the built environment.

RBI, among other things, contributes to giving meaning to Ghana’s “Year of Return” and “Beyond The Return” programmes in making Ghana the ultimate tourism and investment destination.

The key study by RBI revealed that the Ashanti region emerged as the top regional brand with an average score of 79.42 per cent.

This was followed by Greater Accra at 79.23 per cent Eastern at 44.96 per cent Central at 42.25 per cent, and the Northern Region at 36.98 per cent.

The other regions include Western 30.76 per cent, Volta 24.56 per cent, Upper East 19.15 per cent, Bono East 18.92 per cent, Bono 18.03 per cent, Upper West 13.68 per cent, Western North 13.43 per cent, and Oti 11.70 per cent.

Others are Northern with 10.49 per cent, Savannah with 10.47 per cent, and Ahafo Region with 8.03 per cent.

Speaking at the launch of the Regional Brand Index report, the National President of CIMG, Dr. Kasser Tee said the report aims at creating mass awareness about the existence of the 16 regional brands which involves the 261 Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assembly brands, with it distinct and unique potentials to boost their local economies.

He also established that the key pillars of the study, which formed the criteria for the assessment, were carefully selected. This was done after rigorous research and consultation with our identified stakeholders.

These measures benefit local and international visitors, whether tourists or business travelers.

“A comprehensive knowledge of how the 16 regions are ranked against these parameters is an invaluable marketing asset, as they serve as catalysts for development at the regional or local level. These are, of course, worthwhile pointers for investors seeking opportunities in Ghana’s regions.

Mr. Tee further entreated regional brands to position themselves to compete with each other for the attention, respect, and trust of investors, tourists, consumers, NGOs, CSOs, and even the central government.

“This is because having a powerful and positive regional brand image provides a crucial competitive advantage.We expect our regional brands to maintain a healthy balance between basic reassurance, vibrancy, adventure, youthful spirit, and excitement” he said.

He also pledged CIMG’s commitment to providing guidance to each region. This is part of the grand strategy to build a formidable national brand for Ghana.

Present at the launch was the Director, Development Coordination Division, National Development Planning Commission, Dr. Winfred Nelson, Prof. Kweku Appiadu, Office of the Vice-President, Coordinating Director, Political & Economic, Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Regional Integration, Ambassador Hannah Ama Nyarko among other government officials and stakeholders.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke