Assemblies Of God Inducts Leaders

Rev. Dr. Joyce Frimpong (middle) being introduced to the congregation after her induction by Rev. Andrews Nelson Awintia, Regional Superintendent of Greater Accra East Region, with Rev. David Ampadu Berkoh, and Rev. Stephen Kofi Osei looking on

The Madina District of the Assemblies of God, Greater Accra East Region, has inducted new leaders to steer the affairs of the church.

The grand event, which was held at the mega Cedar Mountain auditorium at East Legon on Saturday, May 13, 2023, brought together dignitaries from various professional fields, including the academia, chieftaincy, and clergy among others.

Reverend Stephen Kofi Osei, head pastor of the Madina Central Assemblies of God Church was inducted to lead the Madina District of Assemblies of God churches as the District Pastor.

Reverend Dr. Joyce Frimpong, Head Pastor of the Jehovah Jireh Assemblies of God at Adenta Japan Motors, Lakeside Estate, was also inducted to serve as the District Secretary with Reverend David Ampadu Berkoh being inducted to serve as the District Treasurer.

The three high profile servants of God prior to their induction, went through some keenly contested elections and emerged winners in their selected positions and are expected to steer the affairs of the church in the district for the specified period as enshrined in the constitution of the church.

Delivering the word of God at the event, Reverend Dr. Stephen Yenusom Wengam, General Superintendent, Assemblies of God Ghana, admonished the servants of God to be mindful of their responsibilities as preachers of holiness and righteousness.

According to Reverend Dr. Stephen Wengam, pastors must be preachers of righteousness, God fearing and shun sin while offering holy sacrifices and engaging in excellent relationship with God.

He said in the midst of sin, Noah lived an exemplary life as the most righteous man in his days as captured in Genesis 6:13, “And God said unto Noah, The end of all flesh is come before me; for the earth is filled with violence through them; and, behold, I will destroy them with the earth.”

He indicated that righteous living attracts favour from God, promotes supernatural preservation, and divine blessing whiles attracting daily provision from God.

He said Christians could also practice righteousness and enjoy life as well. “As Christians, you can be fashionable in holiness, you can chill in holiness. Whoever tells you Christians cannot live righteous lives and chill as well is not telling you the truth. You can chill while practicing holiness and not exposing yourselves to sinful acts,” he said.