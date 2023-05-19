MOG Expands Global Reach With ‘Koinonia Phase II’

Gospel musician, Pastor Nana Yaw Boakye, also known as MOG Music, is taking his music career to a whole new level as he launches another album today, May 19, 2023.

Titled, ‘Koinonia Phase II’, the award-winning globally recognised gospel artiste’s album builds on the previous ‘Koinonia Phase I’ album, launched last year which blessed the industry worldwide with hit songs like ‘Grace’, ‘Mala’, ‘There is Power’, ‘Your Presence’, ‘Almighty God’, ‘Choral Praise’, and ‘Glory to the Lamb’.

The new album, which has eight songs, features renowned gospel musician Pastor Donnie McClurkin, Pastor Kojo Frimpong, Pastor Shadrack Mensah Kwesi, Joey Saff and Kobby Salmi.

The songs include, ‘Nyankopong’, ‘Glorious’, ‘Holy Chant’, ‘We Cry Yahweh’ featuring Pastor Kojo Frimpong, ‘Be Lifted Medley’ featuring Donnie McClurkin, ‘Covenant Keeper’, ‘Yesu’ featuring Joey Saff and Kobby Salmi, and ‘African Praise’ featuring Pastor Shadrack Mensah Kwesi.

MOG Music, in a statement prior to the launch of ‘Koinonia Phase II’, said the album was going beyond its original meaning of a safe place for the Christian community worldwide to worship God to being an avenue for transformation.

In addition to being a gospel singer and songwriter, MOG is also a pastor at the Royalhouse Chapel International and has won best male vocalist of the year at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) twice in a row.