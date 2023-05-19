Stonebwoy Eyes Collaboration With Rihanna, Others

Stonebwoy

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, has expressed his desire to work with some top American artistes, including Taylor Swift and Rihanna, if he is given the opportunity.

Stonebwoy, who featured international artistes such as Stormzy, Angelique Kidjo, Davido, DJ Maphorisa, Shaggy, Dexta Daps amongst others on his 17-track album released recently, indicated that he is a huge fan of the famous musicians and would like to work with either of them on a song.

According to him, working with artistes like Taylor Swift and Rihanna, among others, would catapult his musical career to a new level.

This gives a clear picture that when it comes to music business, Stonebwoy, who has worked and performed on a number of local and international platforms alongside a number of celebrated artistes, definitely knows better than others.

Having staged performances in UK, USA, Australia, Italy, Holland among others, Stonebwoy has shared stage with international acts such as Lauryn Hill, Alkaline, Busy Signal, Davido, Popcaan, Morgan Heritage, Wizkid and a host of others.

In an interview on PM Express on Wednesday, the ‘Puutu’ hit maker disclosed that he strives to produce music that meets international standards in order for them to be timeless.

“The styles that I have been propagating over the years are quite interesting. I have a hit song in highlife, and I have a dancehall and afrobeat hit. So I term it to be the music of black origin because that is how high my inspiration goes.

“So I needed to all of this into a very suitable situation where the world can assimilate in today’s time which is also going to be futuristic,” he stated.

Stonebwoy, who is currently promoting his wide-acclaimed ‘5th Dimension’ album, last Sunday, May 14, celebrated Mother’s Day with widows in Ashaiman community at a special event held at the Royal Nick Hotel.

The internationally acclaimed musician, known for his socially conscious music, used the occasion to give back to those who may have felt forgotten or overlooked on this special day, particularly widows.

As part of the activities, he had dinner with the attendees and gave them money for upkeep, as well as presented them with gifts, including food and household items.

By George Clifford Owusu