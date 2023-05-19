Rita Adomolga Releases ‘Wasesa Me’

Rita Adomolga

Rita Adomolga, a Ghanaian gospel artiste based in the United States of America (USA), has released her new single on the local music market to entertain fans.

The brand-new song, “Wasesa Me,” is a mid-tempo number that discusses God’s ability to alter the unchangeable and improve people’s lives.

The Twi word “Wasesa Me” means “he has changed me.” Nacee, a prominent music producer, produced the song.

Rita’s distinctive vocal range and vocal skills are on full display in “Wasesa Me.”

“The world needs to know that only the Lord can improve their circumstances, thus they must increase their faith in order to do so. I’m hoping that by playing this music, people would feel better about themselves and become more spiritual,” Rita said.

Rita Adomolga, who began singing when she was very young, has made a name for herself as one of the most renowned gospel performers in the diaspora.

She has received numerous honours for her outstanding music, including Bolga Online Frafra Music Awards Gospel Artiste of the Year 2023. She has performed on a number of platforms.