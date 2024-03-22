Assemblies Of God On The Move

Rev. Stephen Wengam

The General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Stephen Wengam says the church is vigorously pursuing its Transformation Agenda to reposition it as the leading Pentecostal movement in Ghana.

He said the “Transformation Agenda is not an empty rhetoric or an empty slogan. It’s an achievable, measurable goal which is being implemented with all intensity and tenacity to make Assemblies of God more viable, influential, mega, powerful and magnetic to attract multitudes and nations to Christ.”

Rev. Wengam, who is also the Vice President of the Africa Assemblies of God Alliance, was speaking in Singapore at a dinner for visiting Executive Presbytery officers of Assemblies of God, Ghana and their spouses hosted by Rev. Dominic Yeo, General Superintendent of Singapore Assemblies of God and Chairman of the Assemblies of God World Fellowship.

Rev. Wengam said under the Transformation Agenda, Assemblies of God, Ghana will aggressively disciple unreached areas in the towns, towns and villages as well as prioritise the welfare of pastors in deprived communities. The church will also build an iconic, state-of-the-art Centenary Village to mark its 100th anniversary.

He commended Singapore Assemblies of God for spearheading missionary work, contributing to the phenomenal growth of Christianity and glittering as the greatest exponent of the care- cell concept in the world.

Rev. Wengam described the visit as “perfect in timing and strategic in substance as it provides a golden opportunity for the Ghanaian delegation to drink from the fountain of experience and tap into the storehouse of anointing of Singapore Assemblies of God.”

Earlier, Rev. Yeo facilitated a camp boot for the Executive Presbytery officers and their spouses. Topics covered included: Finishing the Great Commission by 2033, Mega Church Growth Model – Example of the Singapore Church, Church Planting and Effective Discipleship.

Rev. Yeo presented a certificate of honour to each of the participants. He also took them on a tour of the Headquarters for Singapore General Council of Assemblies of God and the state-of-the art chapel, auditoriums and conference facilities for Trinity Christian Centre Assemblies of God, Singapore, which has more than 10,000 members.

By A.R. Gomda