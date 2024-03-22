Taxi Driver Commits Suicide

Kwabena Owusu, the late driver

A KUMASI-based taxi driver has allegedly committed suicide at North Suntreso in Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region.

Kwabena Owusu, 43, the deceased, was said to have been seen by his wife hanging in the bathroom on Tuesday.

According to reports, Vida Pokuaa, the wife, saw her husband hanging on a tight sponge, tied to the ceiling.

The woman became alarmed and rushed to the bathroom to rescue her husband.

The deceased was too heavy for her, so she screamed for help and people rushed to the scene to assist in releasing the body.

But it was too late as Owusu had already given up the ghost. His body has since been deposited in the morgue.

According to reports, Vida Pokuaa said her husband did not show any sign of being troubled before he died.

Meanwhile, some of the people in the area speculated that Owusu was cash-strapped lately after losing his job.

They therefore suspected that Owusu, who is a father of five children, may have ended his life because of hardship.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi