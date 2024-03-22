Ghana To Join La Francophonie

President Akufo-Addo (2nd from left), interacting with Maher Kheir (left), with them is Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey (right), Minister of Foreign Affairs

Ghana is set to become a full member of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF), an organisation representing countries and regions where French is a language that is adopted as a common language between speakers whose native languages are different.

President Akufo-Addo, who dropped the hint yesterday, said Ghana will this year apply to be a fully recognised member of the OIF.

That was when he addressed a flag-raising ceremony to commemorate the 54thanniversary of the International Organisation of La Francophonie at the forecourt of the State House in Accra yesterday.

He stressed the belief that the time has come for Ghana, whichis currently just an associate member of the organisation, to embrace the French language fully because she is surrounded by French-speaking countries to its North, East, and West.

Ghana, an Anglophone country, is only one of a handful of countries that enjoy membership in both the Commonwealth and La Francophonie, a situation the President said “we value very much.”

“That is why we are determined to strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation with La Francophonie, by transitioning from an associate member to a full member,” President Akufo-Addo said.

Apart from that, he said, “Ghana, a strong-functioning democracy, shares the aims and values of La Francophonie, and we look forward to playing a significant role in the realisation of these values.

“I am particularly happy that this transition will take place during my mandate as President of the Republic.”

The organisation, which is currently made up of 88-member states, is not only dedicated to the promotion of French language but also political, educational, economic, and cultural cooperation among themselves.

La Francophonie

La Francophonie refers to men and women who share a common language: French.

It was estimated that there are over 321 million French speakers across five continents.

The Charter of the Francophonie defines the institution; its highest authority, the Summit of the Francophonie; and its cornerstone, the Secretary-General of the Francophonie, a position currently held by Louise Mushikiwabo.

The OIF implements multilateral francophone cooperation projects alongside the Assemblée parlementaire de la Francophonie (Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophonie) and four operating agencies: Agenceuniversitaire de la Francophonie (Association of Francophone Universities), TV5MONDE, Association internationale des mairesfrancophones(International Association of Francophone Mayors), and Université Senghor (Senghor University) in Alexandria.

La Francophonie’s mission mandates are: to promote the French language and cultural and linguistic diversity, promote peace, democracy, and human rights, support education, training, higher education and research, and foster economic cooperation to bolster sustainable development.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent