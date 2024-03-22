NPP NEC Endorses La MCE As Parliamentary Candidate

Rev. Solomon Kotey Nikoi

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has officially nominated Rev. Solomon Kotey Nikoi as the Parliamentary Candidate for the La Dadekotopon constituency ahead of December 7 elections.

Rev. Nikoi is currently serving as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the La Dadekotopon Municipal Assembly (LaDMA), who brings a wealth of administrative experience and community leadership to his candidacy.

In a meeting convened at the party’s National Headquarters in Accra on February 21, 2024, NEC announced its decision to key stakeholders, including the Constituency Executive Committee, Constituency Council of Elders, Greater Accra Regional Executives, and other influential figures within the party.

This significant decision came as a result of the withdrawal of the previously acclaimed candidate, Dr. Gerald Tetteh Nyanyofio,

Dr. Nyonyofi is alleged to have cited insufficient support and familial pressures as reasons for stepping down.

As Dr. Nyanyofio, a seasoned academic and lecturer at the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA), bowed out, Rev. Kotey Nikoi emerged as the prime candidate for the NPP in La Dadekotopon.

Despite Dr. Nyanyofio’s previous electoral contest in the 2020 parliamentary elections, where he faced defeat against the incumbent opposition candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, the party’s focus has now shifted decisively towards Rev. Nikoi.

Rev. Kotey Nikoi’s extensive involvement within the constituency, ranging from serving as Treasurer, 1st Vice-chairman, to his recent appointment as MCE in 2019, underscores his deep-rooted connection and commitment to the community.

His tenure as Constituency Chairman of the NPP further reinforces his credibility and understanding of local dynamics.

Following the NEC’s announcement, Mr. Divine Agorhom and Mr. Odarlai Parker, respectively the Greater Accra Regional Chairman and Regional Secretary of the NPP, introduced Rev. Nikoi to the Regional Parliamentary caucus and other Parliamentary Candidates within the region at the Regional office in Accra.

In response to inquiries, Rev. Nikoi expressed his eagerness to engage with constituents following the official announcement of NEC’s decision by the Constituency Executives.

He remarked, “Time is of essence. But I’m waiting for the Constituency Executives to officially announce NEC’s decision to the constituents before I can hit the grounds.”

By Ebenezer Amponsah