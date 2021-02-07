Bawku Naba Bans Funeral, Social Activities

The Overlord of Bawku Traditional Area in the Upper East Region, Zug-Raan Bawku-Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, has banned all social activities in all the five districts and one municipality that fall under the traditional area.

His ban is in line with President Akufo-Addo’s directive and measures put in place to fight against the spread of Covid-19 in Ghana.

According to Zug-Raan Bawku-Naba Asigri Azoka II, there will be no funeral in any form in the area until further notice and just as the government directed, the paramount chief has asked that only 25 persons or less should attend to the burial of a relation who will pass on during the period that the ban is in force.

Bawku-Naba placed the ban over the weekend at a brief engagement with some journalists at his palace in the Bawku Municipality.

He reiterated his longstanding call for people under the traditional area to always marry in line with the tradition and culture of the area, where just a few family members from the man’s side meet the prospective in-law to perform the marital rites.

Bawku-Naba believed that aside the fact that the traditional marriage does not require so much money, it will help to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the traditional area.

Just as President Akufo-Addo warned, he has called churches and schools, as well as other private and public institutions that are still working in the area, to ensure that all Covid-19 protocols announced by the government are complied with strictly.

The Bawku Municipality and the five districts that fall under the Bawku Traditional Area have been very peaceful after the elections and business activities are thriving.

From: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bawku