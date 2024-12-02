Bawumia Commissions Juaben STEM JHS

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has commissioned Ghana’s first Model STEM Junior High School at Juaben in the Ashanti Region.

The Otuo Siriboe STEM Junior High School, which was commissioned on Sunday, December 1, 2024, is part of the NPP’s efforts to provide cutting-edge facilities for students across the country.

According to Dr. Bawumia, the school represents a commitment to providing holistic learning environments that foster curiosity, innovation, and growth.

The school is equipped with advanced biology, physics, chemistry, and computer laboratories, which will provide students with hands-on experience in these critical subjects.

This initiative is part of the NPP’s focus on STEM and STEM education at the Senior High School level.

The party has also introduced free Wifi in tertiary institutions and provided laptops and other technological knowledge for educators at every level.

These efforts are designed to prepare Ghana’s youth for the 21st Century world.

Dr. Bawumia, who has a strong background in economics and finance, has been a key player in the development of Ghana’s economy.

As the Vice President of Ghana from 2017 to date, he has been instrumental in the implementation of several key policies, including the introduction of the Ghana Card, the National Identification System, and the Mobile Money Interoperability system.

Dr. Bawumia’s commitment to education and economic development is evident in his track record.

He has been recognized for his contributions to the field of economics, including being named a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers in 2007.

Dr. Bawumia is urging Ghanaians to vote for bold new visions and solutions on December 7, as he is well-positioned to lead Ghana towards a brighter future.

–BY Daniel Bampoe