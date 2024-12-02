Special Prosecutor Deploys Anti-Corruption Mandate To Monitor 2024 Elections

Kissi Agyebeng

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the integrity of the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

In a statement released on December 2, 2024, the OSP declared its deployment of anti-corruption powers to prevent, control, and repress corruption, fraud, and unfair practices related to the elections.

The OSP, established in 2018 as an autonomous specialized state anti-corruption agency, has the mandate to investigate and prosecute corruption and corruption-related cases involving public officials, politically exposed persons, and private individuals.

In the statement, the OSP admonished all officers responsible for counting votes, collation, transmission, and publication of election results, warning that wilfully falsifying vote accounts or making false returns constitutes a grave offense.

The OSP also reminded the public that the law prohibits corrupt acts related to elections, including vote buying, selling, intimidation, threats of violence, acts of violence, or impersonation of voters or electoral officers.

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, emphasized that the Office is committed to addressing any instances of corruption that come to its attention, ensuring the integrity of the electoral process.

-BY Daniel Bampoe