NPP Germany Supports Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam Constituency

In a show of solidarity and support, the NPP Germany Branch has donated T-shirts, cloth, and cash to the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam Constituency, as the party gears up for the final lap of the campaign.

The donation, led by the Branch Organizer, Dr. Nana Benyin Enninful, is a testament to the branch’s commitment to supporting the party’s efforts in Ghana.

Dr. Enninful, who is also the Chairman of the NPP Leipzig, Germany Chapter, has been instrumental in mobilizing support for the party among the Ghanaian diaspora in Germany.

The NPP Germany Branch, has been actively involved in promoting the party’s ideals and supporting its activities in Ghana.

The branch has been working tirelessly to promote the party’s message and mobilize support among Ghanaians living in Germany.

Special thanks were given to Nancy Frimpomaa Rohde for her support in making the donation possible.

The Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam Constituency has expressed its gratitude to the NPP Germany Branch for the donation, which will go a long way in supporting the party’s campaign efforts in the constituency.

Nana Benyin Enninful, the NPP Germany Organizer, also urged Ghanaians to reject former President John Mahama’s presidential bid, citing his lack of innovative solutions for the country’s development.

Benny Enninful emphasized that Mahama’s previous tenure as Vice President and President yielded no significant accomplishments, whereas Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP flagbearer, has implemented over 33 policies.

He highlighted Ghana’s economic rebound after COVID-19, with over 2.6 million jobs created, as a testament to Bawumia’s effective leadership.

He also attributed the country’s progress to Bawumia’s vision, ensuring Ghana gets back on the path of development.

The NPP organizer further criticized Mahama’s “24-hour economy” promise, saying it lacks clarity and conviction.

He challenged John Mahama to debate Bawumia and explain his policies to Ghanaians.

He argued that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has already implemented a 24-hour economy through initiatives like mobile money interoperability and social services available at citizens’ fingertips.

He concluded that Ghana needs an upgrade, not a reset and that Bawumia’s leadership is essential for the country’s continued progress.

He emphasized that electing Mahama would be a step backward, urging Ghanaians to reject him in the December 7, 2024, elections.

-BY Daniel Bampoe