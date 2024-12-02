Despite, Ofori Sarpong Cast Their Ballots In Special Voting

Renowned Ghanaian businessmen, Osei Kwame Despite and Ernest Ofori Sarpong, were spotted exercising their civic duty at the Legon Police Station Special Voting Center in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

The two entrepreneurs, known for their significant contributions to Ghana’s economy, cast their ballots in the special voting exercise ahead of the general elections.

Osei Kwame Despite, a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist, has built a business empire spanning various industries, including media, manufacturing, and real estate.

His company, Despite Group of Companies, comprises several subsidiaries, including UTV, Peace FM, and Neat FM.

Ernest Ofori Sarpong, on the other hand, is the CEO of Special Group of Companies, with interests in real estate, construction, and manufacturing.

The two businessmen have collaborated on various projects, including the construction of an ultramodern police station at Tesano, which was commissioned by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2018.

Their participation in the special voting exercise demonstrates their commitment to the democratic process and their desire to contribute to the country’s development.

Ongoing Special Voting

As Ghana prepares for its presidential and parliamentary elections on December 7, the Electoral Commission has commenced special voting across the country.

This exercise allows eligible voters, including security personnel, media personnel, and electoral officials, to cast their ballots ahead of the main election day.

The special voting exercise is a crucial aspect of Ghana’s electoral process, ensuring that those who will be engaged in election-related duties on December 7 can exercise their right to vote.

This process helps to prevent any potential disruptions to the electoral process and ensures a smooth voting experience for all eligible voters.

