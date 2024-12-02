NIA Suspends Registration Of Ghanaians Aged 6-14 Ahead Of Elections

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has announced the suspension of registration for Ghanaians aged 6-14 years, effective Monday, December 2, 2024, until further notice.

This decision comes ahead of the upcoming elections, end-of-term school exams, and the Christmas and New Year festivities.

The registration exercise, which began earlier this year, aimed to provide national identification cards for young Ghanaians to facilitate access to essential services and benefits.

The NIA had previously registered Ghanaians over 15 years old and initiated registration for children aged zero to five, with the six to 14 age group being the final phase.

According to the NIA, the suspension of the registration exercise has become necessary due to the scheduled activities, including the upcoming elections, which often have schools as polling centers.

The authority appreciates the cooperation of the public and will notify them on the resumption date for the registration of Ghanaians aged 6-14 years in due course.

The NIA’s decision to suspend the registration exercise is a precautionary measure to ensure a smooth and peaceful electoral process.

The authority’s efforts to provide national identification cards to young Ghanaians demonstrate its commitment to promoting access to essential services and benefits.

-BY Daniel Bampoe