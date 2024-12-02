No Military At Voting Stations- GAF Clears Air

In a bid to ensure the integrity of the democratic process, the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has confirmed that no military personnel will be deployed to polling stations during the country’s 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

This assurance comes as Ghana prepares for a highly contested election, with security and fairness expected to be pivotal in fostering voter confidence and safeguarding the nation’s democratic credentials.

The GAF’s role will remain supportive, with the Ghana Police Service (GPS) holding primary responsibility for election security.

The military will only intervene upon formal request by the police, emphasizing that its presence will be limited to standby operations.

This collaborative approach ensures that the elections proceed smoothly and peacefully while maintaining law and order.

In a statement issued on December 1, 2024, the GAF urged citizens to report any individuals posing as military personnel or wearing military-style clothing at polling stations to the nearest police station.

This move aims to prevent impersonation and ensure the sanctity of the electoral process.

The Electoral Commission has also outlined the voting process, emphasizing that voters must go to their assigned polling stations with their voter ID cards.

The commission has also provided guidelines for special voting, proxy voting, and transfer of votes.

