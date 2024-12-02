NDC, NPP Candidates Missing At Adansi Asokwa NCCE Parliamentary Dialogue

The Adansi Asokwa directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has successfully organized its 2024 parliamentary candidate debate, providing a platform for intellectual dialogue between candidates and constituents.

The event, which took place on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at the Christ Apostolic Church auditorium in Asokwa, was attended by a diverse group of residents, including students, hairdressers, traditional and religious leaders, new voters, and craftsmen.

According to Jaqueline Mahu, the district director for the NCCE, the dialogue is an annual event aimed at enabling intellectual dialogue between candidates vying for parliamentary seats and their constituents.

Notably, only one of the three invited parliamentary candidates, Justice Abraham Mensah of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), attended the event.

The two other candidates, K.T. Hammond (NPP) and Gordon (NDC), declined the invitation.

During the event, Justice Abraham Mensah shared his vision and policies with the audience, addressing key sectors such as education, health, and agriculture.

He applauded the current government’s education policy but emphasized the need for improvement, particularly in reducing the duration of school breaks.

Mensah also promised to provide science laboratories in all schools within the district, including basic schools.

On health, he revealed that he is already providing free healthcare to some residents and plans to expand this initiative if elected.

In the agriculture sector, Mensah advised farmers to avoid using fertilizers and instead adopt traditional methods that promote healthy food growth.

He also emphasized the importance of good road construction in the district, which would benefit farmers and the community at large.

The event was chaired by Rev. Francis Yeboah Kuffour, with moderators Columbus Ayisi and Patrick Agyei Yeboah guiding the discussion. Other notable attendees included Francis Arthur, Lily Ampofoa Annor, and Annabel Boatemaa.

-BY Daniel Bampoe