Rev Owusu Bempah Sparks Controversy With Anti-Muslim Remarks

In a shocking turn of events, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, the founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, has sparked outrage with his recent remarks that “no religion apart from Christianity can rise in Ghana.”

According to him, “The NPP government has an evil plan against Pastors and Prophets in the Country, hence his decision to overthrow the government out of power and bring a new government”.

This statement, made during a sermon over the weekend, has been widely interpreted as a direct attack on Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Rev. Owusu Bempah’s comments are not isolated but rather part of a larger pattern of behavior that has raised eyebrows recently with the intention to gang up against the NPP flagbearer.

Despite being a former sympathizer of the NPP, Owusu Bempah has been vocal in his criticism of Dr. Bawumia, citing his Muslim faith as a barrier to leadership.

This stance is particularly surprising, given that Owusu Bempah had previously endorsed Dr. Bawumia’s candidacy, even going so far as to prophesize his success.

His history of antagonism towards Dr. Bawumia dates back to the NPP’s presidential primaries, where he openly endorsed Alan Kyerematen and Kennedy Agyapong.

Despite Dr. Bawumia’s victory, Owusu Bempah continued to speak ill of him, citing his Muslim faith as a reason why he could not lead Ghana.

The pastor’s recent endorsement of former President John Mahama, whom he had previously spoken against, has raised eyebrows about his prophetic consistency.

Many see this as a desperate attempt to undermine Dr. Bawumia’s candidacy and promote sectarianism.

Owusu Bempah’s actions have been widely condemned by Ghanaians from all walks of life.

Many have accused him of promoting hate speech and intolerance, which could have far-reaching consequences for Ghana’s religious harmony.

In a country where religious tolerance is a cherished value, Owusu Bempah’s antics are a stark reminder of the dangers of sectarianism.

His comments have also been seen as a direct attack on Islam, prompting calls for unity and solidarity among Muslims, Christians, and traditional groups in Ghana.

Meanwhile, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s commitment to religious tolerance and his exemplary leadership style make him an ideal candidate to promote unity and development in Ghana.

-BY Daniel Bampoe