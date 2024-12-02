Sammi Awuku Seeks Divine Intervention For Bawumia’s Victory

In a heartwarming display of faith and unity, Sammi Awuku, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary candidate for Akropong constituency, embarked on a spiritual journey to seek divine guidance and pray for peace as Ghana prepares for the 2024 general elections.

Sammi Awuku’s visit to various churches in the Akropong Constituency, including Mampong Presby, Mampong Methodist, Mamfe Methodist, Adawso Assemblies of God, and CAC, was a testament to the power of prayer and fellowship in times of uncertainty.

By seeking God’s intervention for the Presidential Candidate of NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the nation, Sammi Awuku demonstrated his commitment to unity, faith, and collective hope for a better future.

In his message, Sammi Awuku emphasized the need for Ghanaians to continue praying for the country’s peace and progress.

His call to action resonates with the biblical principle of trusting in God’s sovereignty and guidance, as expressed in Psalm 31:1-3, which says, “In thee, O Lord, do I put my trust; let me never be ashamed: deliver me in thy righteousness. Bow down thine ear to me; deliver me speedily: be thou my strong rock, for an house of defense to save me”.

As the nation prepares for the upcoming elections, Sammi Awuku’s gesture serves as a powerful reminder of the role of faith and prayer in promoting peace and stability.

By seeking God’s intervention, Sammi Awuku and his supporters are expressing their trust in God’s sovereignty and guidance, even in the midst of uncertainty and challenge.

BY Daniel Bampoe