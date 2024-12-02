Napo Observes Special Voting In Manhyia South

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Vice Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), took to the field on December 2, 2024, to observe the special voting exercise at various polling stations in the Manhyia South constituency.

After his observation, Dr. Prempeh expressed his satisfaction with the calm and peaceful atmosphere that pervaded the polling stations.

He noted that the smooth conduct of the special voting exercise was a testament to Ghana’s reputation as a beacon of democracy in Africa.

According to Dr. Prempeh, the peaceful atmosphere at the polling stations is a strong indication of what to expect during the general elections on December 7, 2024.

He expressed his optimism that Ghana would once again uphold its reputation as a champion of governance through the ballot box.

Dr. Prempeh’s observation of the special voting exercise is part of the NPP’s efforts to ensure that the electoral process is free, fair, and transparent.

The party has been working closely with the Electoral Commission and other stakeholders to ensure that the elections are conducted in a peaceful and orderly manner.

BY Daniel Bampoe