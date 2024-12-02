Atiwa East MP Makes Case For Bawumia

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Atiwa East in the Eastern region, Abena Osei-Asare, has appealed to her constituents to vote for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming elections to continue with existing developmental projects and bold solutions to the economy.

Addressing a mammoth crowd during her last health walk in Anyinam, she highlighted the various developmental projects undertaken by the NPP government in the constituency, including the construction of one of the biggest interchanges as well as a 100-bed hospital facility.

Special appeal

She warned that if the NPP is not re-elected, these projects will be abandoned, and the constituency will stall in development.

The MP also touted the NPP’s achievements in employment, citing the massive and gainful employment of youth in the constituency.

She attributed the country’s economic resilience to good leadership, despite the unfavorable global economic climate.

The MP urged her constituents to vote for a team that has a proven track record of delivering development projects.

She emphasized that the election is about the future of the country and that every single vote counts.

In a special appeal to Muslims and Zongo residents, the MP noted that the NPP has presented a Muslim candidate, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, as its flagbearer.

She urged them to seize the opportunity to make history by electing him as the country’s first Muslim president.

-BY Daniel Bampoe