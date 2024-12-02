NPP Bigwigs Whip up Support For Bawumia, Abena Osei-Asare

Top executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have thrown their weight behind Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the party and Member of Parliament (MP) for Atiwa East, Abena Osei-Asare.

The show of support came during Abena Osei-Asare’s last health walk on Sunday towards election 2024 at Anyinam Park in the Atiwa East constituency of the Eastern region.

The top executives which included, the National 1st Vice Chairman of the party; Danquah Smith Butey, the Eastern Regional Minister; Seth Acheampong, the National Youth Organizer; Salam Mustapha, Members of Parliament, the Eastern Regional Youth Organizer; Adamu Raha and constituency executives gathered to lead the charge to mobilize support for the two.

Rewarding NPP

The Regional Minister, Seth Acheampong, emphasized the importance of unity and support for the party’s candidates.

He highlighted the various development projects undertaken by the NPP government in the country, the region, and the Atiwa East constituency and urged the constituents to reward the party with their votes in the upcoming elections.

He warned that a non-NPP government would neglect all uncompleted government projects like the Agenda 111 and the Accra-Kumasi highway road project which passes through Anyinam.

According to him, he’s not doing propaganda, but the opposition has a track record of neglecting former President Kufuor’s numerous road projects, which thankfully have been completed by the Akufo-Addo administration.

The Minister also praised Abena Osei-Asare for her hard work and dedication to the constituency expressing confidence that she would retain her seat and continue to deliver development projects to the area.

Youth development

The National Youth Organizer of the Party, Salam Mustapha, energized the crowd with his passionate appeal for support.

He emphasized the need for the youth to take an active role in the electioneering process and to rally behind the NPP’s candidates.

The Youth Commander highlighted the various initiatives undertaken by the NPP government to empower the youth, including job creation programs, skills training, and education.

He, therefore, urged the youth to take advantage of these opportunities and to support the party that has their interests at heart.

The Eastern Regional Youth Organizer, Adamu Raha, echoed Mustapha’s sentiments, emphasizing the need for the youth to unite behind the NPP’s candidates.

He said the NPP is a party of unity and peace and, therefore, would put all mechanisms in place to ensure that the upcoming election ends peacefully.

Raha urged the youth to turn out in their numbers and vote massively for all NPP’s candidates and to ensure that the party retains power and secure parliamentary majority in the upcoming elections.

BY Daniel Bampoe