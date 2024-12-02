World AIDS Day: A Call to End Stigma and HIV – Dr. Vanessa Apea

Dr Vanessa Apea

December 1 marks World AIDS Day, an annual global event dedicated to raising awareness about HIV/AIDS and commemorating those affected by the disease.

The 2024 theme, “Take the Rights Path: My Health, My Right!”, emphasizes the importance of safeguarding health rights and ensuring equitable access to HIV prevention, treatment, and care.

Ghana, like many countries worldwide, continues to grapple with the HIV epidemic. Despite significant progress in recent years, new infections remain a concern.

According to the Ghana AIDS Commission, an estimated 350,000 people are living with HIV in the country. While advancements in antiretroviral therapy (ART) and innovative prevention methods like PrEP and PEP have significantly improved outcomes, challenges persist.

One of the biggest barriers to effective HIV prevention and treatment remains stigma. Many individuals living with HIV face discrimination, judgment, and social isolation. This stigma not only harms individuals but also hinders public health efforts.

“Stigma doesn’t just affect individuals—it destabilises entire communities,” says Dr. Vanessa Apea, a leading UK and US-trained genito-urinary medicine and HIV physician now based in Ghana.

Dr. Apea is also the co-founder of the HerWell Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving health outcomes in Ghana.

The HerWell Foundation has launched a Digital Health Champions initiative to combat HIV stigma and promote health education. This programme empowers individuals to become advocates for health within their communities by providing them with information and resources. By participating in the programme, individuals can contribute to breaking down stigma and promoting open dialogue about HIV.