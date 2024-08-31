Bawumia Electrifies Akroso

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential candidate, brought his high-energy campaign to the Asene Manso Akroso constituency in the Eastern Region on Saturday, leaving a trail of excitement and enthusiasm in his wake.

The day began with a stakeholders’ meeting, where Bawumia outlined his vision for the region and the country, highlighting his plans for economic growth, job creation, and infrastructure development.

But it was the community engagement session that truly electrified the crowd.

Thousands of residents, eager to catch a glimpse of the Vice president, mobbed him as he made his way through the streets, shaking hands, and exchanging greetings.

Addressing a mammoth rally at Akroso, Dr Bawumia outlined his comprehensive vision for Ghana’s development by emphasizing his commitment to modernizing agriculture, ensuring food security, and increasing farmers’ incomes.

He pledged to establish agricultural hubs, improve irrigation systems, and provide access to markets and financing for farmers.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia recognized the vital role of chiefs in Ghana’s development, promising to strengthen their institutions and empower them to drive local development.

He assured them of his support for their efforts to promote peace, unity, and progress.

Dr Bawumia also highlighted his plans to accelerate Ghana’s digital transformation, leveraging technology to drive economic growth, improve governance, and enhance citizens’ lives.

He vowed to expand digital infrastructure, promote e-commerce, and develop a digital skills training program.

Dr Bawumia further addressed the pressing issue of youth unemployment, outlining his strategy to create jobs and opportunities for young people.

-BY Daniel Bampoe