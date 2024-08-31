NDC Gov’t Will Sack All Newly Recruited Security Personnel – Asiedu Nketiah

The National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Asiedu Nketiah, affectionately called General Mosquito, has sparked controversy with his latest remarks during a campaign tour in the Eastern Region.

Addressing the chiefs and residents of Boso in the Asuogyaman Constituency, General Mosquito threatened to dismiss all newly recruited security personnel in the next NDC government, accusing the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) of recruiting “party boys” into the services.

This is not the first time the opposition NDC has accused the NPP government of politicizing security agency recruitment.

In recent months, the opposition party has repeatedly claimed that the NPP is stacking the security services with party loyalists.

In response, the Minister for the Interior, Henry Quartey, defended the recruitment process as transparent and merit-based.

Instead of promoting their party’s policies, General Mosquito used the opportunity to attack the Akufo-Addo administration, accusing the current NPP government of corruption and claiming that they have “stolen state money” without utilizing it for the benefit of Ghanaians.

He specifically targeted the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the area, Pius Enam Hadize, alleging that he had stolen money and would face prosecution under an NDC government.

General Mosquito further urged residents to reject Pius and vote for the incumbent NDC Member of Parliament, Thomas Ampem Nyarko, warning that electing the NPP candidate would result in the seat being “orphaned” due to his impending imprisonment.

Since Monday, General Mosquito has been in the region embarking on his future political agenda tour, criticizing NPP Parliamentary Candidates, especially in NDC strongholds.

He has visited the Akuapem North and South, Okere, Lower Manya Krobo, Yilo, and Asuogyaman Constituencies respectively.

By Daniel Bampoe