Ghana Will Lose If Bawumia Is Not Elected – Akroso Chief

In a significant show of support, Nana Kwabena Ofori II, Chief of Akroso in the Asene Akroso Manso Constituency of the Eastern Region, has publicly endorsed Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), for the December 2024 presidential polls.

During a courtesy call by Dr. Bawumia on Saturday, August 31, 2024, Nana Ofori II prayed for the NPP flagbearer’s victory, citing the numerous developmental projects undertaken by the current government and championed by Dr. Bawumia.

Dr. Bawumia, in his address to the chiefs, outlined his vision for Ghana’s future, emphasizing the need for accelerated economic growth, improved infrastructure, and enhanced social services.

He highlighted his achievements as Vice President, including the digitalization of the economy, and the promotion of private sector development.

“I am contesting as the next President of Ghana because I believe I have the vision, experience, and leadership skills to take our country to the next level,” Dr. Bawumia said.

“I want to build on the achievements of the current government and address the challenges facing our country, including poverty, inequality, and unemployment.”

Nana Ofori II, in his response, praised Dr. Bawumia’s leadership and vision, saying, “Ghana would be the loser if Dr. Bawumia is not elected president. He can transform our country and ensure prosperity for all Ghanaians.”

The chief’s endorsement is seen as a major boost for Dr. Bawumia’s campaign, particularly in the Constituency, where the NPP has been working to increase its support base.

-BY Daniel Bampoe