Napo’s Wife Hits Road For Bawumia

In a colorful ceremony marked by traditional rites and heartfelt exchanges, Mrs. Alma Naa Jama Opoku Prempeh, wife of NPP Vice-Presidential Candidate Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, sought the blessings of her maternal family in the Odododiodioo Constituency.

The event, which was attended by prominent NPP figures, including Greater Accra Regional Minister, Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, was a strategic move to galvanize support for the NPP in the constituency.

“We are proud to have one of our own in a position to become the second lady of Ghana,” said Nii Kwartei Titus Glover in an interview.

“I pray and seek the support of everyone for her success, and especially for the success of the Bawumia-Napo ticket.”

The head of Alma’s maternal family, Nii Agyir Banor, invoked the blessings of the ancestors, saying, “We call on the ancestors to guide and protect Mrs. Opoku Prempeh as she embarks on this crucial campaign. We are proud of her accomplishments and dedication.”

Nii Banor emphasized the importance of unity, urging all family members to rally behind Mrs. Opoku Prempeh and offer their unwavering support.

“We must work together to ensure her success, which will not only contribute to the NPP’s victory but also bring honor to our family,” he added.

Mrs. Opoku Prempeh’s visit was seen as a boost to the Bawumia-Napo ticket, as she leverages her roots in the Ga-Adangbe community to rally support for the NPP.

With her exceptional qualities, loyalty, compassion, and leadership traits, she is poised to play a crucial role in the NPP’s campaign.

The ceremony was marked by resounding chants of endorsement from party supporters, who had gathered to witness the event.

The visit is part of a broader strategy to galvanize support in the Odododiodioo Constituency, ahead of the December elections.

