Bawumia Mourns With Afriyie Akoto

The 2024 Presidential Candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, was given a rousing welcome as he arrived at the funeral of Madam Gladys Adjepong, mother of former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, in Koforidua earlier today.

The crowd of mourners erupted in cheers and applause as Dr. Bawumia, accompanied by his campaign team, entered the funeral grounds.

The warm reception was a testament to his popularity and the respect he commands among the people.

Dr. Bawumia’s presence at the funeral was a gesture of solidarity with the bereaved family and a demonstration of his commitment to showing respect for the departed.

He was seen interacting with the Chiefs, family members and offering his condolences.

In a heartfelt message, Dr. Afriyie Akoto described his mother’s passing as a painful loss but expressed gratitude for the love and memories they shared.

Dr. Bawumia’s attendance at the funeral underscores his compassionate nature and willingness to connect with people beyond politics.

He was accompanied by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, his campaign team members and other top party gurus as well as the regional party executives led by the chairman, Jeff Konadu Addo.

-BY Daniel Bampoe